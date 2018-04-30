DENIZLI, Turkey (CBS) — A soccer fan banned from the Denizli Atatürk Stadium in Denizli, Turkey rented a crane to watch a match on Saturday.

Videos uploaded to social media showed the Denizlispor supporter, whose nickname is “Yamuk Ali,” as he cheered for the team up in the crane.

“All Denizlispor’s fans know him because of his funny character. He later started to organise the stadium to cheer,” Fehmi Metin, who attended the game and filmed Yamuk Ali, told Reuters.

According to local media, the Denizlispor supporter has a year-long stadium ban.

Ali’s team won the match against Gaziantepspor 5-0.