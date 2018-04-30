PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Brendon Murphy snapped a photo of his eight-year-old, Evan, unable to peel his eyes away from a Sixers game on TV, he never imagined the very next day, they’d see the star of that screen in real life at church.

“He’s loving it, he got to meet Joel [Embiid] for the first time,” he said.

The Springfield, Delaware County family thought that meeting was enough of a dream come true — until now.

The Sixers camp saw our story on the little boy, who has Down syndrome and have decided to honor him as a “Strong Kid of the Game.”

It’s a nod to local kids who have persevered through challenging circumstances.

Before an upcoming home game against the Boston Celtics, the team will present Evan with his very own Sixers jersey on the same court on which his idol plays.

My and @JoelEmbiid’s new BFF, Evan. He’s a huge Philly sports fan and wants to invite us over for a sleepover and Chinese food — best day ever 🤣 #TrustTheProcess #PhilaUnite #HereTheyCome @sixers pic.twitter.com/ihzdHPruMU — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) April 23, 2018

An ecstatic Evan has a message for his new best friend, Joel, “I want to have fun with you and practice!”

The team is also organizing a special VIP experience for the little boy, along with his family.

Back with my favorite guy, Evan! The @sixers saw our story on the eight-year-old’s chance meeting with his hero @JoelEmbiid & have a very big surprise up their #PhilaUnite sleeves… the story on @CBSPhilly at 6 p.m. 🤗 #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/mNMD4bI9Mm — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) April 30, 2018

“It’s not for me, it’s for him,” Murphy said. “It’s just so touching they’d reach out to him and want to do something special for him because he totally deserves it.”

The Sixers play in Boston on Monday night in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.