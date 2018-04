PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just hours away from starting their second round series against the Celtics in Boston, Philly-native Will Smith posted a Sixers hype video on social media.

“Can you feel that?” Smith exclaims in the video, which also features other notable Philadelphians, such as Kevin Hart, Eagles’ safety Malcom Jenkins and rapper Lil Dicky.

The Sixers will play the Celtics at 8 p.m. Monday, renewing a rivalry that spans decades.