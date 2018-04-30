PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – April 30, 2018 is the last day of the Philadelphia Park Authority’s Parking Amnesty Program.

“I’m here trying to get rid of some parking tickets,” said Adrienne Ellington.

The lines were long outside of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

“Standing in line for hours and when we asked about handicapped accommodation, we were told no we can’t even ask about handicapped accommodation here today,” said Tarrah Lynn.

The goal is to give thousands of Philadelphians relief on past due towing and storage fees as well unpaid parking tickets.

“It was well worth it to come down here, what they wiped away. I’m thankful,” said Natashia Witherspoon, adding that she’s free of roughly $3,000.

Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell introduced the bill after receiving dozens of complaints about the city’s parking authority booting and towing vehicles over parking tickets written 10 years earlier.

Here’s how it works:

If you pay 10 percent down on a ticket after 2013 and pay in full in two years, the rest of your tickets before 2013 will be forgiven.

The program, which started March 1 ends April, 30, 2018.

“For the last seven weeks, there has not been any line whatsoever. People were able to come right in so it’s the last three days where people have kind of come into take care of their affairs so now there’s a wait,” said Deputy Director Clarena Tolson of the thousands of people waiting outside on Monday.

Richard Grier, of Frankford, says he stood in line on Saturday. After waiting for hours he was told he needed more paperwork and had to return on Monday.

“It’s crazy but I spent my whole Saturday, I’m just trying to keep my emotions together, but all Saturday, I spent outside, sickening, it is, it’s sickening,” he said.

If you don’t pay your ticket by the Amnesty Program deadline what you owe will remain the same, but there will be no discount or payment plan. The same rules will apply to your unpaid parking tickets and fees before the program launched.

