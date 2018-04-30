Watch Live
File photo of synthetic marijuana. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

FRACKVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A woman is accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into a prison inside her body cavity.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to the State Correctional Institution in Frackville for a visitor who was bringing drugs into the prison.

Police say 40-year-old Michele George, of Nazareth, placed three bundles of synthetic marijuana, known as K-2, inside her body cavity and removed the bundles once inside the visitor’s bathroom.

Police say George then passed the synthetic marijuana bundles to an inmate.

She has been charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance, contraband and possession of a controlled substance.

George was arraigned and placed on $25,000 unsecured bail.

