PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — No decision was made on Monday whether a convicted cop killer would get another trial.

A few dozen people gather in front of the CJC in support of Mumia Abu Jamal. No decision made whether he could have another trial in 1981 murder of @PhillyPolice officer pic.twitter.com/MO3P1IT35I — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) April 30, 2018

Mumia Abu-Jamal was convicted 36 years ago in the 1981 murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner.

The 64-year-old has petitioned District Attorney Larry Krasner to vacate his previous failed attempts at appeals, which would allow him to re-appeal his case.

Abu-Jamal’s lawyers are petitioning under the Post-Conviction Relief Act. They argued his rights were violated when trying to appeal his case numerous times because of the bias of State Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castille.

Castille is a former Philadelphia District Attorney. As prosecutor, he succeeded in getting the State Supreme Court to uphold Abu-Jamal’s conviction.

A deposition has been scheduled for July 9 and they return to court on Aug. 30.

“I look back on everything we’ve done to keep this man behind bars for murdering Danny, and they keep finding loopholes to get him out of prison, it makes the family more and more distraught,” said Maureen Faulkner, Officer Faulkner’s widow.

Faulkner says she wants Krasner, a former defense attorney, to remember the pain she’s endured for more than 37 years.

“In my heart I hope he changes his ways and that he realizes he is the district attorney now and he’s out to protect the survivors of crime, violent crime, and put the people that have harmed them in prison,” said Faulkner.

Abu-Jamal has maintained his innocence and has become a symbol for groups seeking criminal justice reform.

“I have belief that with constant pressure, consistent pressure, that those running this system are going to have to back off Mumia and release him and acknowledge his innocence,” said Romona Africa, an Abu-Jamal supporter.

Abu-Jamal had previously been sentenced to death, but that has since been changed to life in prison without parole.