MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Middle Township say they recovered a bazooka believe to have been taken from Iraq while executing a search warrant on a drug bust.

Middle Township police arrested 40-year-old Craig Byrd and 40-year-old Matthew Lindholm after they said they found three pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of cocaine and over $12,500 in cash while executing a search warrant at a residence in the Cape May Court House of Middle Township.

Police say they also found a military bazooka, two shotguns and a .45 caliber handgun.

Police believe Lindholm took the bazooka from Iraq while he was in the military. Officials say they do not believe Lindholm had permission from the U.S. military to bring the bazooka home.

They did not say if the bazooka had the capabilities to fire a missile. Further charges are pending following an investigation into the military weapon.

Lindholm and Byrd were charged with several drug offenses and are being held at the Cape May County Jail.