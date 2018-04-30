The season 2 finale of “Kevin Can Wait” is just two episodes away. Kevin James spoke to CBS Local about what lies in store for the season finale, what special guests we can expect along the way, and his new Netflix stand-up special.

Season 2 of “Kevin Can Wait” is winding down with an episode tonight and the finale next Monday. What can we expect from the final two episodes this season?

We got some power-punching in these last two episodes. Tonight’s episode deals with the sale of Enzo’s, the restaurant that we all hang out at, and my daughter and son-in-law. It’s a big moving episode there. The final episode we have the great Adam Sandler and the great Chris Rock come on and put the band back together. We have a band that we played with in the 80s, and we get that going again and relive that dream. Those guys actually have a movie now on Netflix, and I have a comedy special on Netflix now, so it was nice to be hanging out with them.

That sounds awesome. Can you tell us about the special? Have you been itching to do stand-up again?

I was! It’s been 17 years since my last special, so I was like, “Man, I gotta start putting something out and doing it again.” I missed it so much. It was nice to be able to dedicate time to do that, tour the country, put this set together and to get it out to the people. We were so thankful that Netflix wanted to do it. We did it at the Beacon Theatre in New York. It was a blast.

You’ve had a lot of guest stars on “Kevin Can Wait” over the past two seasons. Any favorite moments?

A ton of them. They’re all different. We shot at the Billy Joel concert with Billy Joel, it was so much fun. Working with Sandler was fantastic as always, and Ray Romano. It’s great to be able to do shows when you have very talented friends.

Speaking of very talented friends, Leah Remini joined the cast this season as Vanessa. What’s it been like working with her?

It’s the greatest, she’s family. It really takes the edge off. You can try different things and when you fail, you laugh more at the failures. You can just have fun with it and enjoy it. It’s a comfort, it really is. It’s great to have her and it’s a lot of fun.

