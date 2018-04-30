CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Five New Jersey federal prison inmates have admitted to having child sex abuse videos inside a federal prison, according to officials.

Federal prosecutors say Jacob Good pleaded guilty Monday. The 26-year-old Fredericksburg, Virginia, man faces at least 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in August.

Prosecutors say Good was among several Fort Dix inmates who used contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child porn. Four other inmates have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, while charges are pending against three others.

Good admitted having a memory card that contained numerous images of child porn, some of which depicted prepubescent children. He also admitted using a smartphone to view and possess child porn.

The arrests stem from a long-term investigation.

