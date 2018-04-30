PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby says he’s mentally getting ready for prison.

During the first trial, Cosby told the New York Post he turned down a deal to serve under house arrest, register as a sex offender and probation.

“Why take a deal? Not when they want me to say that I’m a sex offender. I didn’t do what they said I did,” Cosby explained to the Post.

Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his Elkins Park home in 2004.

He says a meeting years ago with South African icon Nelson Mandela is preparing him for prison.

“I sat in that cell where he lived and I saw how he lived… what he had to eat to live and what he went through. So, if they send me to that place, then that’s what they will do and I will have to go there,” Cosby told the Post.

Until he is sentenced, Judge Steven O’Neill ruled the 80-year-old comedian will be on house arrest with an ankle bracelet.

He will only be allowed to leave his house to meet with his lawyers or go to the doctor, and he must get permission first.