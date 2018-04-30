PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby insists the jury got it wrong.

In a weekend interview with Page Six, the entertainer found guilty last week of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, said he believes she and prosecutors knew nothing happened.

Cosby also claims to have passed on a plea deal — one he says would have allowed him house arrest — but would have required him to register as a sex offender.

DA Steele: 'For All Of Us It Was Just About Doing Justice' #CosbyRetrial https://t.co/mP0geAnmie pic.twitter.com/YEnmb2Cj5R — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) April 26, 2018

On Monday, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Kevin Steele told CBS3 there was never any plea deal.

‘He Did Not Do These Things’: Cosby Spokesperson Vows To Keep Fighting



“A plea deal was never offered to Mr. Cosby. We were confident in our case and always focused on trial,” Steele said.

Meanwhile — a hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Steven O’Neill will decide whether to lift the seal on jurors’ identities.

Harrison Snyder, known only at trial juror number one, appeared on national TV this morning.

Asked about what swayed the seven women and five men who voted unanimously to find Cosby guilty — turns out, it was the entertainer’s own words in a 2005 deposition where he admitted to providing Constand pills and wine before initiating sexual contact.

Cosby’s team has said they will appeal the verdict.

In a statement Monday, the jury says it had “absolutely no reservations” about convicting Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Constand testified that Cosby drugged and molested her at his home in 2004. The defense said it was consensual.

FULL STATEMENT: Text of statement by Bill Cosby jury on its deliberations

The text of a statement by jurors who last week convicted Bill Cosby of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, labeled “Official statement from the Jurors in the Commonwealth v. Cosby 2018” and provided to The Associated Press on Monday by a member of the jury:

“In a country built on a profound belief in the power of its citizens, few duties are more important than those of individuals asked to serve as fair and impartial jurors in our great justice system. Guided by the essential notion that all men are innocent until proven guilty, we, the jurors of the recent Cosby trial, are proud to say — with 100% conviction — that each of us performed our duties with firm adherence to these sacred principles.

“After thoughtful and meticulous consideration of the information and evidence provided to us, we came to our unanimous verdict. Our decision was not influenced in any way by factors other than what we heard and saw in the courtroom. Not once were race or the #metoo movement ever discussed, nor did either factor into our decision, as implied in various media outlets. Simply put, we were asked to assess the credibility of (accuser Andrea) Constand’s account of what happened to her, and each one of us found her account credible and compelling. Our request for review of certain evidence during the deliberation process was a matter of due diligence; our thorough discussion of the evidence led to a decision with which we felt certain, but our collective commitment to the process called for even further confirmation. After that second review, we had absolutely no reservations.

“We used our diverse backgrounds and life experiences to broaden our individual perspectives for a thorough understanding of all that was presented. Each of us spoke of the weight of our responsibility — we understood the consequences to human lives, to an American icon, and to all who are victims — and we knew we needed to be comfortable with our decisions in order to be able to sleep at night with clear consciences. Each of us is walking away with that sense of peace, knowing we performed our duty in the manner it deserved.

“The burden of sequestration for this Philly-spirited team of 18 was made lighter by the camaraderie of the group and the support and graciousness of the sheriffs and other court staff. These tireless stewards of the court went so far as to give those of us missing our four-legged family members a little taste of home with daily visits from Turks, the comfort dog who responds to commands that are spelled out and who made some very long days just a little bit more comfortable. While their work is serious, those who serve in the Montgomery County courts ensure that all called to play a role in that work are treated with respect and kindness.

“While we are honored to have taken on this unique and important task, and are proud of the job we did, we are each anxious to return to our normal lives and ask for privacy and respect as we turn our attention back to the colleagues, friends, and family whose sacrifices in our absence were, in many cases, larger than our own. Thank you to all who contributed, directly or indirectly, to this right and just outcome.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)