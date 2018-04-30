MANASQUAN INLET, N.J. (CBS) – Coast Guard crews rescued a man from a fishing boat near Manasquan Inlet Sunday evening after he suffered a medical emergency.

Officials say the 36-year-old man was aboard a fishing boat, just 35 miles east of Manasquan Inlet, when he suffered a possible stroke.

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City and Coast Guard Cutter Sitkinak from Sandy Hook, New Jersey responded to the call.

“The crew of the fishing vessel did a great job notifying the Coast Guard immediately after the incident,” said Lt. Spencer Grinnell, the co-pilot on the case. “It was a challenging night hoist assisted by great coordination between Sector Delaware Bay and the Cutter Sitkinak.”

The man was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, New Jersey.