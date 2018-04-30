PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is a feast for the eyes and a celebration of Chinese culture all rolled into one.

The annual Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival kicks off from Franklin Square on Tuesday.

Making a splash for the third year in a row, the festival is popping up.

There are more than 15,000 lights, a glowing Chinese dragon longer than three school buses and way more to feast your eyes on like the great white shark, totaling one and a half tons.

Last year, and in the years prior, everyone really loved the overhead, arches. In the third year, there will be new lanterns and new lighting design and new lighting techniques.

All lanterns people will see are hand crafted by artisans who come to Philadelphia and make them in Franklin Square.