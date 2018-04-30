CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Protests have been taking place outside a Catholic school in Camden County on Monday morning after the football coach was fired.

CBS3 has learned that Camden Catholic High School football coach Nick Strom was fired by the school’s principal just one day before he was set to get tenure. Parents, along with those who know the coach, say the firing is unjust.

No Decision Made Whether Convicted Cop Killer Mumia Abu-Jamal Gets New Trial

Students and parents began lining up in front of Camden Catholic High School around 7:30 a.m. to protest Strom’s firing. They protested in front of the school for a few hours.

They say Strom is beloved by his students and he is a good coach. He requires his players to put academics before sports, requiring his players to have an hour of study hall before practice.

He’s won several football championships for Camden Catholic High School, so on a performance platform, parents say it makes no sense why he was suddenly fired.

Bill Cosby: I’m Mentally Preparing Myself For Prison

There are allegations being made about Strom’s firing, involving race.

The Diocese of Camden said in a statement that they do not comment on personnel matters, but it has come to their attention that the coach “has chosen to muddy the reason for his dismissal with baseless accusations against the school and administration. Any concerns about racism or racial insensitivity is taken seriously and investigated to the fullest.”