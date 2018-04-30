PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new gun control law is on the books in Delaware and it’s named for the state’s late attorney general, Beau Biden.

In a ceremony at the University of Delaware, Governor John Carney signed the Beau Biden Gun Violence Prevention Act into law on Monday.

“I am honored to sign this legislation, and to help carry on Beau’s legacy and his commitment to protecting Delawareans,” said Governor Carney. “The Beau Biden Gun Violence Prevention Act is important, common sense legislation – and one piece in a package of comprehensive gun safety reform that will help make our state safer. This law will ensure that law enforcement and health professionals are working more closely together to confront the issue of gun violence and mental health. And it will help keep firearms away from those who may pose a danger to themselves or others, while protecting due process rights, and ensuring continued access to important mental health services.”

The law allows law-enforcement to seize firearms from people who mental health professionals deem dangerous to themselves and others.

Beau Biden introduced a similar bill in 2013 when he was attorney general.

Beau Biden passed away from brain cancer in May 2015.