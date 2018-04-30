OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An attorney who specializes in elder law is accused of stealing nearly $2 million from elderly clients.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office charged 66-year-old Robert Novy, of Brick, with money laundering, theft by unlawful taking and other related charges. Novy was initially arrested in October.

Officials say Novy, who hosted a bi-monthly radio program called “Inside the Law,” stole $1.9 million from six elderly clients who did not have close relatives or were suffering from dementia. The alleged thefts happened from 2009 until 2016.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Novy would gain control of their assets through wills, powers of attorney and trust documents by making himself the sole financial decision-maker.

“Novy allegedly stole nearly $2 million from vulnerable clients, preying on seniors who were frail and isolated and who trusted him as their attorney to guard their life savings,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “It is hard to imagine a more callous personal and professional betrayal.”

Officials say Novy used the stolen money to pay personal and business expenses.

The victims ranged in age from 85 to 98 and all lived in Ocean County.

Novy will be ordered to appear in court at a later date for arraignment.