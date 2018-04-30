Filed Under:Local TV, NRG Power Company, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Swoop and the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders got the crowd excited on Monday at the University Science Center in Philadelphia,

They were there to celebrate NRG power company’s kick-off to their crowdsourcing charitable program.

Three local nonprofits are vying for a grand prize donation of $100,000.

The public will be able to choose who gets the largest prize.

Canine Partners 4 Life, College Possible Philadelphia and Red Paw Emergency Relief Team are all in the running.

Click here to vote.

