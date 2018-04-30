BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County woman is channeling her love for her special needs pet into a book that she hopes will teach children valuable lessons on acceptance and adoption.

“I like to say that he was 25 percent off,” said Kimberly Palmucci jokingly, of her three-legged cat, Meesta.

Palmucci adopted Meesta from the Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia in 2011. While volunteering there, she wondered why no one had adopted the sweet orange tabby.

“I saw that he was missing his back left leg and that moment hit me very hard emotionally because I realized that this animal has been passed up day after day for a disability and something he can’t control,” she said.

Now, seven years later, she has released “Purr-fectly Lucky,” a children’s book she wrote with Meesta’s story as her inspiration.

“Seeing him go from a scared animal in a cage to this triumphant, beautiful member of my family, it really has inspired this idea to spread that positive awareness for disabled pets and just differences in general,” she said.

The story follows a three-legged shelter cat named Lucky who dreams of being adopted. Palmucci hopes their life-changing adoption story will show kids how rewarding adopting a pet can be and also teach them to embrace the qualities that make each of us special.

“Different is not a bad thing,” she said. “Being unique is amazing and he taught me that. And if he can teach me that, what can I teach others?”

Palmucci is donating a portion of the proceeds to a different charity that helps animals or people with special needs each month.

Past recipients include, Tiny Paws Rescue, Philly Kitty Rescue and The Lucky Fin Project.

You can purchase the book on Amazon.com.