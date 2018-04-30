TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A 37-year-old New Jersey man has been sentenced to five years in state prison for having more than 16,000 images and videos of child pornography on his computer.

Charles Diggs of Roselle must also register as a sex offender under the sentence imposed Friday. He pleaded guilty in December to distributing child porn.

Diggs was arrested in September 2016 after authorities executed a search warrant at his home. The investigation began after Hunterdon County prosecutors got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Twitter account that allegedly was uploading child porn.

Authorities say the account was traced to Diggs and investigators identified 12 images of child porn that he allegedly distributed. They seized five computers and numerous hard drives.

