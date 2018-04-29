Philadelphia (CBS) — If you loved yesterday’s weather, you probably won’t be a fan of today’s temperatures.

Highs this afternoon will only reach into the 50s and that’s a far cry from yesterday’s high of 74 degrees. The cool down will be very brief and by next week temperatures will begin to soar!

We stay below average on Monday with a brisk breeze and a high in the mid-60s, but a warming trend really kicks in Tuesday as an area of high pressure pushes off-shore bringing us a warming wind.

Temperatures Tuesday soar into the upper 70s.

By Wednesday, we begin a summer-like 3-day stretch with highs in the 80s!

FORECAST:

TODAY — A Mix of Sun and Clouds. Windy and Much Cooler. High 57.

TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy and Chilly. Low 40.

TOMORROW — Mix of Sun and Clouds, Breezy and Milder. High 64.

TUESDAY — Sunny and Warm. High 78.

WEDNESDAY — Sunny and Very Warm. Taste of Summer. High 85.

THURSDAY — Mostly Sunny, Hot and More Humid. An Isolated PM T-Shower. High 87.

———————————

JERSEY SHORE:

TODAY — A Morning Shower then Sun and Clouds. Windy and Much Cooler. High 55.

TONIGHT — Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Low 43.

TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny and Breezy. High 61.

OCEAN TEMP: 53°

———————————–

POCONOS:

TODAY — Partly Sunny, Breezy and Colder. An Isolated Shower Possible. High 45.

TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy with a Rain/Snow Shower Possible. Low 33.

TOMORROW — Partly Sunny, Breezy and Milder. High 54.