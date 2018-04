PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed to merge after years of negotiations.

The combined company will take on T-Mobile’s name and leave just two other major wireless carriers in the United States, Verizon and AT&T.

Brazilian Surfer Sets New World Record For Riding The Largest Wave

T-Mobile CEO John Legere will head the merged company.

I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint

have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details. — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 29, 2018

He said it will deliver the “highest capacity network in U.S. history.”