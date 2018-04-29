PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is officially discontinuing the sale of tokens as of Monday April 30th.

SEPTA has been gradually phasing out tokens since January to transition to the SEPTA Key.

SEPTA will continue to accept purchased tokens so customers will not lose out on money they have already spent.

Tokens will continue to be sold at third-party retailers after April 30th, but these locations will eventually be replaced by the SEPTA Key External Retail Network, which includes more than 200 locations.

Customers are encouraged to switched to the SEPTA Key. It can be loaded and reloaded with the SEPTA Transit Fare of your choice and offers protection against loss or theft when you register your card.

For more information on the SEPTA Key visit www.septa.org/key