PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The race to get into the space tourism business continues.

The “Blue Origin” company successfully completed its 8th test launch of a sub-orbital capsule from West Texas.

The capsule is designed to carry up to six space tourists to altitudes above 62 miles.

The “Blue Origin” company is owned by amazon-founder Jeff Bezos.