PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 17-year-old was shot on the 5100 block of Knox St overnight.

The victim was shot 1 time to the left side of his stomach.

He was transported by private vehicle to Einstein Hospital.

He remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made nor are there any reports of the suspect’s description.