PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Longtime NBC Newsman Tom Brokaw has withdrawn as commencement speaker for Sacred Heart University amid sexual harassment allegations.
Linda Vester, a former NBC colleague, alleges Brokaw made unwanted advances toward her in the 1990’s.
Brokaw denies the allegations and calls Vester a “character assassin.”
He referred to her statements to the media as a “drive by shooting.”
Small business administrator Linda McMahon is replacing Brokaw, as Sacred Heart’s commencement speaker.