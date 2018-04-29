PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Longtime NBC Newsman Tom Brokaw has withdrawn as commencement speaker for Sacred Heart University amid sexual harassment allegations.

Linda Vester, a former NBC colleague, alleges Brokaw made unwanted advances toward her in the 1990’s.

Brokaw denies the allegations and calls Vester a “character assassin.”

He referred to her statements to the media as a “drive by shooting.”

Small business administrator Linda McMahon is replacing Brokaw, as Sacred Heart’s commencement speaker.

