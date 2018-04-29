LIVERPOOL (CBS) — Mourners in Liverpool, England are marking the death of a sick toddler who lost his battle with a rare brain condition.

Supporters gathered Saturday for a balloon release in honor of 23-month-old Alfie Evans.

He died early Saturday morning, five days after being taken off life support.

Alfie’s illness left him with almost no brain function.

Alfie’s parents fought to take him to a hospital in Italy, where he would be kept on life support.

His father, who has been consistent and vocal about the legal battle for his son’s continuing health aid, shared to Facebook on Saturday morning confirmation of Alfie’s passing.

Pope Francis mourned the loss of Alfie as well in a tweet posted on Saturday.

I am deeply moved by the death of little Alfie. Today I pray especially for his parents, as God the Father receives him in his tender embrace. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 28, 2018

Multiple courts ruled that keeping him alive was not in his best interest.

The hospital, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, withdrew Alfie’s life support Monday.