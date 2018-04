PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot four times on his birthday.

The incident took place in the 1600 block of W Luzerne St. around 12:12 a.m.

The victim sustained injuries to his shoulder, chest, and back.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital.

Police are still searching for a suspect and motive.