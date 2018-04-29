PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Commuters are being given a bit of a heads up regarding the beginning of the Lincoln Drive Restoration Project.

Should weather permit, the Lincoln Drive Restoration Project is set to begin Monday, April 30.

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams announced Friday that the notice to proceed has been issued to A.P. Construction, Inc.

The project is expected to be quite involved and construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Various improvements will be made to Lincoln Drive between Ridge Avenue and Wayne Avenue.

Roadway improvements include milling and resurfacing, replacement of the guide rail and median barrier, and other drainage improvements.

Along with these roadway improvements, a new architectural finish will be placed on the retaining wall, just north of Forbidden Drive.

This project will also include various pedestrian upgrades, including new ADA curb ramps at all intersections along this section of Lincoln Drive, as well as an asphalt walking path that will extend north of Wissahickon Avenue between Lincoln Drive and Rittenhouse Street.

Day and night work will be needed to complete the project:

Work taking place between the hours of 6am and 9pm is expected to have minimal impact on traffic flow.

Temporary, single lane closures will be permitted during off-peak daytime hours, 9am to 3pm, within the work area, north of Wissahickon Avenue.

Travel lanes will remain fully open to traffic during morning and evening rush hours.

Night work from 9pm to 6am will involve full closures of the roadway during the overnight hours with signed detour routes in-place.

All five signalized intersections along this section of Lincoln Drive and at the intersection of Rittenhouse Street & Wissahickon Avenue will receive traffic signal mast arms and poles to improve traffic.

As a part of the project, Philadelphia Water Department will also replace a stormwater sewer at Harvey Street.

The project’s construction contract will cost $12.1M.

80% Federal funds and 20% City funds will cover the costs.