PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kanye West has a new song and it defends his support for President Trump.

It’s called “Ye Versus The People,” and it debuted last night on a Los Angeles radio station.

The track features West debating hip-hop star and Trump critic, T.I, and has West defending his embrace of Trump, particularity a tweet of himself wearing a Trump campaign hat.

Some critics say West’s recent antics may be nothing more than a publicity stunk to plug his work.

The President doesn’t seem to mind, thanking West in a tweet on Wednesday.

