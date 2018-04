PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed shortstop (SS) J.P. Crawford on the 10-day disabled list (DL) with a right forearm strain.

Crawford injured his forearm in the 5th inning on Saturday night against the Braves.

#Phillies have placed INF J.P. Crawford on the 10-day DL with a right forearm strain. To take his place on the 25-man roster, INF Jesmuel Valentín has been recalled from Lehigh Valley (AAA). pic.twitter.com/g7TkCT6rZm — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 29, 2018

The Phillies have called up Jesmuel Valentin from Lehigh Valley (AAA) to take his place on the 25-man roster.

Scott Kingery started at short stop Sunday afternoon.