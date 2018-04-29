ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A hint among locals for his role in the hit comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, Danny DeVito has gotten his own day in his native New Jersey.

The Asbury Park Press reports the Asbury Park City Council honored the actor Saturday night by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as “Danny DeVito Day” in his hometown.

The honor was announced as DeVito appeared at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival.

Aside from the hit comedy about all things Philadelphia, DeVito also starred in the classic TV series “Taxi” and films including “Twins” and “Batman Returns.”

He is also a filmmaker with hits such as “Matilda”, “Duplex”, and “The War Of The Roses” credited to his directing.

The 73-year-old was born in Neptune Township and raised in Asbury Park.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also spoke at the festival, saying: “Danny has never forgotten where he came from.”

It’s Always Sunny in Asbury Park! pic.twitter.com/kg6zVO77yZ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 29, 2018

