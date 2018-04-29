PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 8-year-old with an artificial hand is on a mission to throw the first pitch at all 30 Major-League ballparks!

It’s six down and 24 more ballparks to go for Hailey Dawson.

Dawson was born with a rare birth defect that caused the fingers on her right hand to be under-developed.

According to her website, her Journey To 30 is a mission to help other children like Hailey achieve their dreams by breaking down barriers.

Hailey’s first-ever ceremonial first pitch was at a UNLV Rebels game when she was 5 years old.

She checked off ballpark number six Saturday before the Cubs game against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Hughes College of Engineering in Nevada designed an artificial hand that now enables her to grab objects.

Hailey is currently scheduled to throw out the first pitch at 24 more parks this year, with additional teams still being scheduled.