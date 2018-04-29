Filed Under:Delaware, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware Officials are investigating a house trailer fire that left one dead Sunday afternoon in Smyrna.

The Citizens Hose Company arrived to flames pouring out of a trailer on the 200 block of West Big Woods Road near Route 13 shortly after 1 p.m.

Firefighters discovered one person dead inside the home.

There were no other injuries reported.

1 Dead In Oxford Circle House Fire

The Division of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy to determine the death of the victim.

Heavy fire damaged was estimated at $20,000. There were no smoke alarms in the house trailer.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Full Cosby Coverage
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch