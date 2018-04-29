PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware Officials are investigating a house trailer fire that left one dead Sunday afternoon in Smyrna.

The Citizens Hose Company arrived to flames pouring out of a trailer on the 200 block of West Big Woods Road near Route 13 shortly after 1 p.m.

Firefighters discovered one person dead inside the home.

There were no other injuries reported.

The Division of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy to determine the death of the victim.

Heavy fire damaged was estimated at $20,000. There were no smoke alarms in the house trailer.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.