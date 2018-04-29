PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deputy was forced to make a run for it when a cow started chasing him on the side of the road.

The Texas police cruiser’s dash camera caught the incident on camera.

The incident began when a cow was hit by another car.

When the deputy got to the scene to investigate, the cow charged at him!

The bovine chased him around his patrol car before it ran off.

The people who were in the accident got on the roof of their car to try to stay out of the animal’s way.

Neither the deputy nor the cow were hurt.