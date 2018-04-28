ANTELOPE VALLEY (CBS/CNN) — Time and again, drivers are warned about the dangers of distracted driving.

A Youtube Vlogger learned firsthand the importance of always keeping one’s eyes, and attention, on the road.

On Tuesday afternoon, 32-year-old David Slavitt was vlogging, or video blogging, on his YouTube account, LameDuckG, where he has more than 1,500 subscribers.

In the 45-minute long video, entirely spent behind the wheel, Slavitt is describing the plans he has for the rest of the day just before the collision.

At approximately minute 44:42, the vlogger films the accident that the California Highway Patrol say he caused.

According to the CHP, Slavitt apparently failed to yield at a stop sign and crossed directly into 58-year-old David Orozco’s path.

In the livestream, Slavitt abruptly halts his running narrative of his plans for the afternoon and emits a scream of terror.

He was then airlifted to the hospital after running into the tractor-trailer.

Orozco attempted to swerve left in attempt to avoid colliding with the vlogger, but his truck hit Slavitt’s driver’s side door, investigators said.

The 32-year-old was airlifted to Apple Valley Hospital with blunt force trauma, according to CHP. Officials described his injuries as moderate to major.

Orozco was unhurt.

CHP Sgt. Steve Geraty described the incident as “a case and point for the dangers of distracted driving.”

“This individual luckily did not lose his life in the collision,” he said of Slavitt. “This could have been a family of five going to school or worse and the fact of the matter is that he’s the only injury in this collision is lucky.”

