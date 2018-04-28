PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Canadian woman and her dog, Beast, are walking from Quebec to Texas to raise money and awareness for medical charities.

After walking 20 miles Friday, 61-year-old Ghislaine Beaudoin, reached Erie, Pennsylvania and got stuck.

She couldn’t find anywhere to stay because of her dog.

That’s when the Erie Police Station and a few good samaritans stepped in to help her continue her journey.

National Zoo In Washington D.C Welcomes Spike, An Endangered Asian Elephant

As it turns out, the strangers who came to her rescue have similar traveling goals.

“Our aspiration is to do the Appalachia trail, and I’m a nurse, that’s what I do, I help people,” said Yolanda Jefferson, the woman who offered Beaudoin a place to stay.

Beaudoin is traveling light.

She’s continuing her 2,000 mile journey with only a stroller strapped down with a tent and some other traveling basics.