PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Korean woman has been charged with killing her 90-year-old mother in Bucks County.

Warminster Police say Sung Hee Kim, allegedly beat her mother with several objects inside an apartment Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the Charter Arms Apartments on Potter Street around 7 a.m.

No word on what led to the violence.

Kim is being held without bail.