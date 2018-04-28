PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone is luring children off the streets of Philadelphia, again.

Police say they’re looking for a serial suspect, who may have been inviting young boys into his car at least since last year.

It’s a troubling trend and police are asking for the public’s help to catch the suspect.

Detectives are currently investigating at least five child luring incidents, involving six young boys, within the city.

The victims ages range from 12 to 16-years-old.

Woman Accused Of Killing 90-Year-Old Mother In Bucks County

The lurings and then assaults, have happened in different parts of the city, mostly at gas stations.

“I just hope they catch this person so we can get him off the street. Parents have to tell their kids what to do and what to look out for, and don’t get into anybody’s car,” said Alonzo Piercy of West Philadelphia.

Police are advising parents to warn their children because investigators strongly feel this pedophile is not going to stop until he is caught.

The most recent luring happened at the Lukoil Gas Station on Baltimore Ave two days ago.

This sexual predator entices the boys with an offer to make some money, like making a few dollars to pump gas.

Police: 1 Injured After Shooting In Ogontz Section Of City

Then he somehow convinces them to get in his vehicle, and assaults them.

“That’s crazy because, you know, little kids out here they might not have that security at home to provide, or the parents can’t give those kids extra money, so they come out here to the gas station,” said Demi Hines of West Philadelphia.

Police say this predator has access to multiple vehicles because he has used different ones in these lurings.

One was a silver car, another a black car, the latest a Subaru Outback with a bandanna around the steering wheel.

Anyone who may know who this man is or anyone who has a tip should contact police.