ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are hoping to identify the suspect of recent groping incidents in the Ardmore area.

According to the Lower Merion Township Police Department, the suspect is wanted for groping females on a bus route.

On Sunday, a victim described him as a white male in his mid-to-late teens, relatively tall (5’11” to 6′), and skinny.

The incident happened on the bus route near St. Mary’s Road.

A witness described his skateboard as “larger than normal,” with green wheels.

The suspect was wearing earbuds and a ball-cap.

There have been at least four prior reports in the last year and a half involving this M.O. , description, and area of occurrence.

Police are asking locals to please pay special attention to the area in an effort to identify this suspect.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please Contact Detective Hufnal at 610-853-1298 extension 1236 or by email at ahufnal@havpd.org.