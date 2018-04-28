Filed Under:Local TV, Phillie Phanatic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The best mascot in baseball deserves to have a big birthday bash!

Phillies Phanatic

CLEARWATER, FL – MARCH 03: The Philly Fanatic entertains the crowd prior to a spring training game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Bright House Field on March 3, 2016 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Phillies have announced they will be celebrating the Phanatic’s birthday on the field Sunday April 29th at 1 p.m.

There will be on-field animal acts, including Sara Carson and her dog, Hero, who placed 5th in the 2017 season of “America’s Got Talent.”

Phoebe Phanatic, the Galapagos Gang, and other mascots from the city will be in attendance.

As the entire stadium sings happy birthday, the Phanatic will be presented with a huge, fan-signed Citizens Bank birthday card, and a special cake from GIANT Food Stores.

Prior to the party’s 1 p.m start, Jungle Joe’s Wildlife Adventures will be on the man concourse with rare and exotic animals from around the world including: a nocturnal owl monkey, a blue and gold macaw, a fennec fox, a honey bear, an Aldabra giant tortoise, and many others.

Kids 14 and under will receive free a Phanatic Bucket Hat.

Don’t miss out on your chance to celebrate the Phanatic’s birthday!

 

 

