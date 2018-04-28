CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The new Subaru of America Corporate Headquarters is up and running in Camden.

Friday, Subaru celebrated its grand opening at their new site after recently celebrating their 50th anniversary in February.

At the time of that anniversary celebration, Chief Operations Officer Tom Doll said, “The average age of a Fortune 500 company today is about 15 years, and we’ve made it 50 years. So it’s a testament to our products, it’s a testament to the fortitude and the perseverance of our employees, who have had a lot of ups and downs over those 50 years, believe me.”

The new headquarters sits just off Admiral Wilson Boulevard.

The 250,000 square foot facility, plus an adjacent training center, more than doubles the size of the company’s previous headquarters in Cherry Hill.

Tax incentives were given to lure Subaru to Camden.