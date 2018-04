PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Zoo in Washington D.C. is celebrating the arrival of Spike, the Asian Elephant.

Spike was greeted with cake made from frozen fruit and vegetables after a 900 mile trip from Florida.

🐘💚 Male Asian elephant Spike got an ele-friendly frozen treat to celebrate his debut week! Watch our herd live on the ele cam & plan your visit! https://t.co/yi31kh3ODO pic.twitter.com/8NTJQ0dViv — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) April 27, 2018

The 36-year-old elephant is now the zoo’s largest, weighing more than 13,000 pounds.

There’s big plans for this elephant.

Zookeepers hope to introduce him to the females in his group very soon.