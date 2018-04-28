Filed Under:Congress, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Pennsylvania Congressman Pat Meehan has resigned, effective immediately, amid misconduct allegations.

Earlier, Meehan said he would not run for re-election.

The Delaware County Republican had been the subject of an ethics investigation.

He used $39,000 in taxpayer money to settle a former aide’s sexual harassment complaint.

Meehan, who is married, called the woman his soulmate.

The former congressman says he will pay the money back within 30 days.

Governor Tom Wolf has 10 days to set a date for a special election.

