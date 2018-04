MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Two crews responded to report of a fire at the Upper Perkiomen High School for a fire.

The fire was reported at 10 a.m. when a fire alarm sounded.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke.

Crews were able to have the fire under control just before 12 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.