PORTSMOUTH, Va. (CBS) — A 71-year-old man in ill health was rescued from a cruise ship on Friday evening.

The United States Coast Guard aircrew responded to a call aboard the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas. medevaced a 71-year-old man suffering from possible kidney failure aboard a cruise ship approximately 51 miles east of Ocean City.

The captain requested a medical evaluation at 6:20 p.m. as the elderly man was suffering from possible kidney failure.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City launched to assist the ailing man.

In a video captured by the crew, the man can be seen being hoisted aboard the helicopter and brought him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

“It is imperative to alert the Coast Guard to these emergencies as soon as possible,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Reaves, operations unit controller at the command center.

“In this case, the timely notification allowed our crews to reach the man and deliver him to higher medical care quickly and efficiently,” he noted.