PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Young dancers showed off their skills Friday night at the University of Penn’s Iron Gate Theater in West Philadelphia.

YouTube Vlogger Hospitalized After Live-Streaming Crash Into Big Rig

The performance was part of the City Steps organization’s Annual Spring Show.

The organization focuses on reaching city school children through a year-long, in-school dance program.

Mantua Officers Rescue Ducklings Trapped In Storm Drain

The program is run entirely by undergraduates who teach the children and produce and compose the annual show.