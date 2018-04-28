Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Young dancers showed off their skills Friday night at the University of Penn’s Iron Gate Theater in West Philadelphia.

The performance was part of the City Steps organization’s Annual Spring Show.

The organization focuses on reaching city school children through a year-long, in-school dance program.

The program is run entirely by undergraduates who teach the children and produce and compose the annual show.

