PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia.

The incident took place on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street just after 2:15 Saturday afternoon.

When police arrived to the scene they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his right arm.

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Overturned Tractor-Trailer Spills Watermelons Onto I-95

Officials say the victim heard gunshots and then felt pain in his arm.

The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.