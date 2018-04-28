Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia.
The incident took place on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street just after 2:15 Saturday afternoon.
When police arrived to the scene they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his right arm.
Officials say the victim heard gunshots and then felt pain in his arm.
The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.