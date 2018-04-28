PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overturned tractor-trailer has led to the closing of an on-ramp to the Walt Whitman Bridge.

The tractor-trailer was carrying watermelons as it traveled on Exit 19 to Packer Avenue/Walt Whitman Bridge.

It tipped over causing the watermelons to spill onto the southbound lanes of I-95.

YouTube Vlogger Hospitalized After Live-Streaming Crash Into Big Rig

It crushed the roof of a car, rendering the doors of that vehicle disabled.

Fire crews used the jaws of life to extract the victim who is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

There is debris in the roadway.

2 Firefighters Injured Battling Fire At Upper Perkiomen High School

According to Pennsylvania State Police one man is dead after being transported to Thomas Jefferson Hospital.

Another man was also transported to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.