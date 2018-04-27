Watch Live
  • KYW-News at 12pm
    12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
  • KYW-News at Noon
    12:00 PM - 12:40 PM
⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 Person Pulled From Tractor-Trailer After It Overturns On I-95
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

TEXAS (CBS) – There’s a mailman who not only delivers letters, he also puts on a show!

The dancing mailman from Texas was caught on a doorbell security camera, showing off his moves, even some high kicks.

Creed II Crews Spotted Filming Outside ‘Max’s Steaks’ In North Philly 

He eventually put the mail in the mailbox before waving goodbye.

Coyote Captured In South Philly Euthanized 

The homeowner says when she saw the video, it made her day.

It has been liked and shared thousands of times on social media.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Full Cosby Coverage
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch