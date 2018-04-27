TEXAS (CBS) – There’s a mailman who not only delivers letters, he also puts on a show!

The dancing mailman from Texas was caught on a doorbell security camera, showing off his moves, even some high kicks.

He eventually put the mail in the mailbox before waving goodbye.

The homeowner says when she saw the video, it made her day.

It has been liked and shared thousands of times on social media.