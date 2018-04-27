PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some are calling the guilty verdict handed down against Bill Cosby, a victory for sex abuse victims, including those who are still waiting for justice in unrelated cases.

Survivors of sexual assault and those supporting survivors, gathered Friday at a Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR) event inside City Hall.

This was a scheduled event to take place during sexual assault awareness month, but it also now happens to come just a day after the conclusion of Cosby’s sexual assault trial.

“I won’t miss the irony, that the second trial of Bill Cosby took place in the month of April. April again is Sexual Assault Awareness month. So as we finish out the month the verdict comes in,” said Dr. Monique Howard, executive director of Women Organized Against Rape.

Cosby was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault.

It was major victory for Cosby’s victims, but sexual assault survivors at Philly event say it’s also a victory for them.

“I believe the verdict in of it’s self is a steppingstone, “said Christa Hayburn, a sexual assault survivor.

The man, who allegedly assaulted Christa Hayburn, was never charged– so Cosby’s conviction gives her, and survivors like her, hope.

“I see this as an opportunity for the justice system to take this more serious,” said Hayburn.

“It is more common than you know,” says Carolyn Wilson, who was molested as a child. It took 30 years before her molester was imprisoned. It did happen until he assaulted another child.

“There was a time I was told when I was 17, by it just went away. Nothing ever happened to it,” said Hayburn.

Cosby’s conviction, though, gives faith in society that it will continue to change the way they look at victims of sexual assault and those accused.

“Now people with have a different lens when they are looking at these cases. I just hope that they continue to look at the cases this way. Believe individuals when they come forth about what happened to them,” said Hayburn.